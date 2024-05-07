Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $16.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

HIMS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $12.54. 20,095,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 0.97. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $40,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,840.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 736,191 shares of company stock worth $9,733,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $76,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.