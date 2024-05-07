DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $136.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,540 shares of company stock valued at $16,551,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.