Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-624 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $617.24 million. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.51-1.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.04.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.97.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 294,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,804,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.