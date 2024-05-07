Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.66 million. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTKB opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. Cytek Biosciences has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other Cytek Biosciences news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $117,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,988,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,506.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $266,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

