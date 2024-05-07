CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz Sells 56,279 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, March 21st, George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $7.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $317.81. 2,900,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,526. The company has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.40 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.24.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

