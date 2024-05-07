Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBR opened at $235.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.15. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $133.84 and a one year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

