CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CMPO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

CompoSecure stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 1.9% in the third quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 45,501 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 264.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 248,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

