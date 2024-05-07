CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Benchmark

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $7.56.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.86 million. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

