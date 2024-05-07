CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years. CNA Financial has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

CNA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). CNA Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CNA Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

