CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.83

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.83, with a volume of 137712 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CEU. TD Securities lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.70.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current year.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total transaction of C$708,060.28. In other news, Senior Officer Anthony Michael Aulicino sold 150,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$708,060.28. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 477,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. Insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.