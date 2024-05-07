CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBBI opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.52. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $10.92.
About CBB Bancorp
