Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $325.74

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $325.74 and last traded at $325.45, with a volume of 4759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.20.

Several research firms recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

