Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Stock Performance

CARS stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.