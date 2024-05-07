CareCloud (CCLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.60). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 60.57% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLD opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CareCloud has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCLD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

