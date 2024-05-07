Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.620-6.860 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.690 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

