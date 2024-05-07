Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBU. Desjardins boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.92%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

