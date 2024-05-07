Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) Insider Mark Johnson Sells 39,000 Shares

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Johnson sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.80 ($3.84), for a total value of A$226,200.00 ($149,801.32).

Boral Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59.

Boral Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Boral’s previous Interim dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Boral’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,394.74%.

Boral Company Profile

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

