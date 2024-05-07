Bloom Energy (BE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. On average, analysts expect Bloom Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.69.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
