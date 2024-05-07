Blink Charging (BLNK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Blink Charging has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $42.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 144.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. On average, analysts expect Blink Charging to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

BLNK opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BLNK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

