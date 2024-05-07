BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $723.67 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITICA COIN alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011561 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001607 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,530.33 or 0.99891831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012881 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003610 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,091,603,506 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03999769 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITICA COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITICA COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.