BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Raised to $98.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

Shares of BNTX traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.28. 273,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,015. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.25. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $85.21 and a 12-month high of $125.83. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in BioNTech by 3,881.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in BioNTech by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth about $10,961,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BioNTech by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $938,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

