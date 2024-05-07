Bionano Genomics (BNGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 643.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.68%. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 136,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,871. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. Bionano Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

