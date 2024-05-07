BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 469.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

