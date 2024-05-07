BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Raised to $15.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 185.17% from the stock’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 2,317,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,119. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.96. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.