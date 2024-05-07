Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 37.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marriott International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 47,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.71, for a total value of $11,433,825.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,937.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $236.82 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.13 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

