Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 238 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 58,958 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 35,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $93.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

