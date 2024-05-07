Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 931,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Barclays comprises approximately 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Barclays by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 94,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 12.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 139.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BCS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.64. 14,252,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,841,354. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.2671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

