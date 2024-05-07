Barclays Lowers New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $27.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.57.

NFE opened at $26.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,021,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,627 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 91,120 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,147,000. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

