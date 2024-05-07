Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Takes $201,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $3,146,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 186.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,152,000 after acquiring an additional 380,057 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 729,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

