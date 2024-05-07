Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,862 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0 %

BMY stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

