Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Block by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock worth $34,963,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Block Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.53, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

