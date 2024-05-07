Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,379,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWZ opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

