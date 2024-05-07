Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 332708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

