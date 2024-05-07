Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

ARCT opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $43.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $299,860.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

