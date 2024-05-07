Apyx Medical (APYX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Apyx Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.90%. On average, analysts expect Apyx Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

