Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Holdings Decreased by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,695 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,469,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,238,000 after purchasing an additional 68,687 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,145,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,497 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,053,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after acquiring an additional 588,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 74.2% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 919,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 391,770 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $16,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,108,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 1,148 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $77,799.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,539.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,427 shares of company stock worth $23,169,639. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.54. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.34 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

