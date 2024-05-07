Analysts Set Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Price Target at $24.32

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

TOST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE TOST opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Toast’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $96,261.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $96,261.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,566.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,422 shares in the company, valued at $582,163.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,510 shares of company stock worth $4,381,885. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 8.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 53.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,101 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $230,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Toast by 147.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 103,381 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

