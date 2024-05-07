Amalgamated Bank Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after buying an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,401,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,502,000 after purchasing an additional 197,122 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 105.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,346,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,642,000 after purchasing an additional 689,941 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,770,000 after purchasing an additional 629,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 1,037,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after buying an additional 436,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -72.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.20. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -152.34%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

