Amalgamated Bank Acquires 4,386 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 3.2 %

NetApp stock opened at $107.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,496,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $862,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,496,330.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.60.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

