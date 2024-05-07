Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,256.00

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,256 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,252 ($15.73), with a volume of 250283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,236 ($15.53).

Alliance Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,212.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,131.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 864.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Alliance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 6.62 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $6.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,748.25%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

