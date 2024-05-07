Alfred Moufarrige Buys 11,868 Shares of Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Stock

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV – Get Free Report) insider Alfred Moufarrige acquired 11,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.08 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of A$48,445.18 ($32,082.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; and virtual office services, including office business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services.

