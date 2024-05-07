AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,415 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $27,098,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hawkins by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 204,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Hawkins by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Trading Up 2.5 %

Hawkins stock opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

