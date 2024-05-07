AJOVista LLC Takes Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 124,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Stock Down 0.6 %

Big Lots stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIG. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

