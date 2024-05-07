AJOVista LLC Purchases New Stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 384,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Wedbush raised their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

