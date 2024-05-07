AJOVista LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGS. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 11,874 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

NGS opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $287.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.90 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

