AJOVista LLC Invests $35,000 in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 252,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 9.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Price Performance

PNTG opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.32 million, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

