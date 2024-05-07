AJOVista LLC Acquires Shares of 327 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 121.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 73,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POWL opened at $161.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.16.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a boost from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

Insider Transactions at Powell Industries

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $871,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,674,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,703,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,289,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $871,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,688,628 shares in the company, valued at $294,462,950.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

