Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Given New $198.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $218.00 to $198.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $157.64. The stock had a trading volume of 199,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $169.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.78.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,537,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,188,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after purchasing an additional 120,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

