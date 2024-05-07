Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,207 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 273.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 904 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 554 shares of the software company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 88,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $493.59. 2,103,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,089. The company’s 50 day moving average is $507.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.34. The company has a market capitalization of $221.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

