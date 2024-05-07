Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE ADNT opened at $28.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. Adient has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

